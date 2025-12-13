403
Hosted Launches Expanded Self-Help Resources For Web Hosting And Domain Support
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hosted has expanded its suite of self-help resources, designed to provide customers with faster and more accessible learning and guidance material for managing their website, hosting, and domain services. The newly revamped learning resources include an updated knowledge base, a library of step-by-step tutorials, a redesigned blog, a YouTube channel, and a newly launched Spotify Podcast.
The expansion addresses changing customer preferences toward troubleshooting issues themselves. Industry research indicates that nearly three-quarters of customers prefer self-service for resolving technical issues, with many turning to company knowledgebases or online tutorials before contacting support staff. By increasing its available self-help resources, Hosted aims to make sure customers of all experience levels can find clear, practical information and learn at their own pace.
Redesigned Blog
The company's blog has been relaunched with a focus on continuous learning and industry insight. Updated multiple times per week, the blog covers a wide range of topics, including hosting technologies, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, web management, as well as small business strategies and tools.
By providing not only practical advice but also news and thought pieces, the blog serves as a resource not only for learning but also for staying up to date on emerging trends and technologies that may influence the future of the web environment.
Expanded Knowledge Base
The Hosted knowledgebase has been redesigned to serve as a comprehensive learning hub. It now features hundreds of detailed articles organized into clearly structured categories for easy navigation, that can be easily searched.
The content ranges from basics like email account setup and the essentials of Web Hosting to advanced subjects including SSL certificate installation, performance optimization, security, and domain management.
Each article is presented with step-by-step instructions, ensuring that anyone without extensive technical knowledge can understand and implement each one effectively, while still offering enough detail for more experienced site owners.
Articles and Tutorials
Complementing the knowledgebase, Hosted offers a dedicated tutorial and articles section designed to guide clients through common issues and tasks in much more detail. The tutorials cover areas such as WordPress Hosting, CMS installation, errors, domain transfers, database creation, and site security improvements.
Screenshots, troubleshooting tips, and links to related topics make the tutorials especially effective for those managing their websites for the first time. Once again, for experienced clients, the tutorials include additional best practices and methods for enhancing site performance, security, and stability.
“Many people prefer to explore solutions themselves before asking a support team,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.“By launching new and expanded sets of self-help channels, we are making information available as soon as it's needed. These resources not only help troubleshoot and fix issues quickly but also create opportunities for customers to understand the technology and processes that power their websites.”
YouTube Channel
Recognizing the growing demand for video support, Hosted has launched a YouTube channel featuring short, instructional videos. These videos answer common questions, provide quick tips for WordPress users, and share best practices for managing domains.
This format lets site owners follow along in real time, providing a visual supplement to the written materials on the company's website. Regular updates keep the content relevant and aligned with changing customer needs.
Spotify Podcast
Following the launch of its YouTube channel, Hosted has also introduced a podcast channel on Spotify where new episodes will be released regularly. With the ever-growing popularity of podcasts, their convenience and entertainment value, combined with educational content, have led to a surge in interest.
The channel covers everything needed to set up and manage a website, from Web Hosting to domain registration, with easy-to-follow explanations and guides in an easily digestible audio format.
The expanded tools give customers greater control over their online presence, empowering them to troubleshoot, learn, and optimize their websites themselves while still having a support team available. This emphasis on accessibility aligns with the growing demand for flexible, independent solutions for website and domain management.
About Hosted
Hosted offers secure and scalable web hosting solutions for individuals and businesses. The company provides a range of services, including domain registration, Web and WordPress Hosting, and an easy Website Builder Tool. Hosted is committed to helping clients through reliable, easy-to-use solutions.
About Wayne Diamond
Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted, is a seasoned expert in web hosting, domain registration, and website management, with over 25 years of industry experience. He leads Hosted's mission to simplify website creation and hosting through reliable, customer-centric solutions, expert technical support, and user-friendly hosting services designed for businesses and individuals alike.
