Joint Syria-US Patrol Attacked Near Central Syria, Several Wounded

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, Dec 13 (IANS) A joint patrol of Syrian security forces and US troops came under gunfire near the city of Palmyra in central Syria on Saturday, leaving several personnel from both sides wounded, Syrian state media reported.

Two Syrian security members and several US personnel were wounded in the incident, while the attacker was killed, SANA news agency reported, citing a Syrian security source.

The US troops have evacuated the wounded to its military base in southeastern Syria's Al-Tanf area, near the strategic border junction with Iraq and Jordan, it reported, without providing further details on the attack.

Following the incident, traffic on the Deir al-Zour-Damascus highway was temporarily halted, and increased aerial activity was observed as security measures were tightened in the region, it reported.

There was no immediate comment from the US side, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there are fewer than 1,000 US troops still stationed in Syria in what Pentagon said is part of the efforts to help counter Islamic State militants there.

Earlier this week, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa outlined his vision for governance, aiming to build a "new Syria" anchored in justice, national unity, and renewed regional engagement.

His address marked the first anniversary of what the interim authorities describe as the country's "liberation," which led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government.

"We announce a historic break with past legacies... toward a new dawn based on justice, compassion, citizenship and coexistence," he said during a ceremony at the Conference Palace in Damascus on Monday.

Al-Sharaa highlighted that the current phase requires a shift from political change to institution-building. "The end of our battle was only the beginning of a new one in the fields of work and diligence, comparing words with deeds and values with practice."

He added that the interim authorities had toured provinces to listen to local concerns and accordingly prepared what he called a comprehensive vision for rebuilding state institutions and improving public services.