Rajasthan GST Conducts Raids Tax Evasion Worth Rs 200 Crore Detected

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) In line with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's zero-tolerance policy against tax evasion and his commitment to a transparent tax administration, the State Commercial Tax Department (State GST) carried out a major statewide operation on Saturday.

Under the direction of Chief Commissioner Kumar Pal Gautam, the department conducted simultaneous surveys at 110 business establishments across Rajasthan, uncovering tax evasion of approximately Rs 200 crore.

For the operation, more than 300 officers of the Commercial Tax Department were deployed in specially constituted teams, which carried out coordinated surveys in multiple districts at the same time.

According to the department, intelligence inputs indicated large-scale tax evasion in several sectors, including plywood, sanitary goods, iron scrap, tiles, edible oil, hotels, cotton, timber, and real estate.

Acting on this information, a comprehensive and targeted campaign was launched.

This is the first instance of such a large-scale, multi-sector operation being conducted simultaneously across the state, causing significant concern among tax-evading traders.

During the raids, officials recovered incriminating documents, including handwritten records and fake invoices, from multiple locations.

Several traders admitted to tax evasion during the operation and voluntarily deposited around Rs 10 crore with the department.

A detailed scrutiny of the seized documents is now underway, and officials expect the final recovery amount to be substantially higher.

The Commercial Tax Department stated that its intensive drive against tax evasion is ongoing and that similar operations will be further intensified in the coming days.