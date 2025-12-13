Nurse Call System Market Set For Steady Expansion To USD 4.87 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Demand For Patient Safety And Hospital Automation Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nurse call system market is growing as healthcare facilities prioritize efficient patient communication and safety, with the U.S. segment rising from USD 0.67 billion in 2025E to USD 1.44 billion by 2033 on the back of improved patient care needs, chronic illness prevalence, and global patient safety initiatives.

The System for Nurse Calls The market for nurse call systems is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to the growing requirement for safe and efficient patient communication in healthcare institutions. Other factors driving market adoption include aging populations, growing hospital automation, and healthcare infrastructure in developing nations.









The U.S. Nurse Call System Market size is valued at USD 0.67 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% during 2026-2033. Nurse Call System Market growth is driven by growing at a good pace over last few years and is expected to grow further by the end of forecasted period due to the increasing demand for level of patient care in hospitals.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The wired systems led the Nurse Call System Market with a 58.40% share in 2025 due to their reliability, existing infrastructure and applicability to large hospitals. The wireless systems emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 11.60% as healthcare environments choose systems that are flexible, scalable, convenient to install and maintain.

By Application

The emergency medical alarms dominated the market with a 36.70% share in 2025 owing to growing demand for urgent response systems in critical care and emergency departments. Workflow support applications recorded the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.30% as hospitals look for ways to automate staff communication and simplify clinical processes.

By End-User

Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share at 46.50% in 2025 as they handle high volume of patients that require speedy care. The nursing homes and assisted living centers showed the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 10.90% as more elderly people drive up demand for round-the-clock patient observation.

By Equipment

The button systems held a 40.80% market share in 2025 due to their simplicity and low cost offer as well excellent reliability when urgent help is needed. Mobile systems were the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 11.75% as healthcare institutions move toward intelligent, mobile-enabled communication solutions.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Nurse Call System Market and accounted for 41.28% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the early technology adoption and increased hospital digitalization. Stringent regulatory focus on patient safety and care efficiency accelerates the system installation in healthcare facilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Nurse Call System Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 11.07% due to aging population and level of healthcare infrastructure developed. Advanced communication systems in hospitals are being implemented by nations such as Japan, India, and Australia.

Rising Demand for Advanced Patient Communication Systems in Modern Healthcare Facilities to Drive Market Growth Globally

Nurse call systems are being implemented as a result of improvements in productivity, real-time communication, and patient safety. Long-term care facilities and hospitals Wireless physical-environmental patient safety communication offers a productive solution that facilitates communication between care unit staff, hence lowering response times. Nurse call technologies, such as Knight are fully integrated systems in a healthcare setting, as the need for reliable warning and communication systems has never been higher due to aging populations and rising hospital admissions.

Key Players:



Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Televic

Intercall Systems

Ascom

HILLROM & WELCH ALLYN

Aiphone Corporation

Schrack Seconet AG

Stanley Healthcare LLC

JCT Healthcare Pty Ltd.

Tunstall Group

ZKR

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Cornell Communications

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. Intercall Nursecall

Recent Developments:



In February 2024, Honeywell India partnered with the Americares India Foundation under its Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation to upgrade 48 primary healthcare centres and 6 schools across Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, investing over INR 6 crore. In March 2025, Johnson Controls introduced an industry-specific life-safety bundle for non-acute healthcare settings, integrating advanced nurse call and communication systems. This launch expanded the company's presence in outpatient and long-term care markets, enhancing safety, efficiency, and connectivity across modern healthcare environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



CONNECTION GROWTH STATISTICS – helps you track the year-over-year installation growth of nurse call systems globally, with detailed regional comparisons and insights into healthcare facilities increasingly adopting these systems to enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency.

HOSPITAL BED COVERAGE RATIO – helps you analyze the density of nurse call systems per 100 hospital beds across developed and emerging markets, offering a clear view of infrastructure modernization and digital adoption trends in healthcare facilities.

HEALTHCARE SPENDING IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand how government and private investments in hospital infrastructure directly influence nurse call system adoption rates and deployment patterns across key regions.

REPLACEMENT VS. NEW INSTALLATION INDEX – helps you distinguish between market demand driven by replacement of outdated systems and new installations arising from healthcare expansions and smart hospital projects worldwide.

DIGITALIZATION & AUTOMATION TRENDS – helps you uncover opportunities linked to rising hospital digitalization initiatives, automation upgrades, and integration of nurse call systems with broader communication and monitoring solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE INSIGHTS – helps you gauge the positioning of key market players based on their installation volumes, service networks, and growth strategies in the evolving nurse call system ecosystem.

