The Future Of Clean Energy On Display At The First Nations Energy Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- I was honoured to join CEO Dorn Beattie at the First Nations Energy Summit in Vancouver, where community leaders, innovators, and clean-energy champions gathered to share solutions that will shape the future of British Columbia. The event was a powerful reminder of what becomes possible when people who care deeply about the land, the water, and future generations come together with a shared purpose.

Swordfish's Compeller, a laminar flow hydrokinetic turbine built on advanced engineering, demonstrated why it is redefining renewable energy. The Compeller is designed to harvest continuous power from ocean tides and flowing rivers, delivering true 24/7 clean energy. It operates in harmony with natural water movement while maintaining a high level of safety for marine life and surrounding ecosystems, ensuring dependable energy without ecological

disruption. This combination of performance, environmental responsibility, and versatility is what sets Swordfish apart and positions it as a global leader in clean‐energy innovation. As demand grows for reliable, low‐impact alternatives, Swordfish stands out as the top choice for the future of energy-technology that everyone in the sector should be watching.

For First Nations communities in particular, the technology offers an opportunity for true energy sovereignty. Yet its impact reaches far beyond B.C. Swordfish's turbine is designed for scalability and global deployment, making it an ideal clean‐energy solution for communities around the world seeking reliable power without environmental disruption.

From coastal to river‐based communities on every continent, this technology provides a pathway to reduce diesel dependency, strengthen local economies, and support long‐term climate resilience.

Seeing so many dedicated people working toward a cleaner future was genuinely beautiful. I left the event inspired, proud of the work Swordfish is doing, and more committed than ever to helping bring meaningful, sustainable energy solutions to the people of this province and beyond.