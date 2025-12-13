Odisha Masters: Isharani Baruah To Face Unnati Hooda In All-Indian Final

India will have strong representation in the finals at the Odisha Masters as Isharani Baruah, the women's singles top seed Unnati Hooda and men's singles second seed Kiran George booked their places in the summit clashes following hard-fought semifinal victories at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

All-Indian Women's Singles Final

Isharani Baruah booked her place in the final after overcoming Tanya Hemanth in the semi-final. After dropping the opening game 18-21, Isharani staged a dominant comeback, taking the next two games 21-7, 21-7 to seal the match in 54 minutes. She will now face top seed Unnati Hooda in the final, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Unnati earned her spot in the title clash with a composed semifinal win over Tasnim Mir Tasnim, who had enjoyed an impressive run after defeating top seeds in the earlier rounds, claimed the first game 21-18. However, Unnati responded strongly, winning the next two games 21-16, 21-16 to close out the contest in 60 minutes.

Men's Singles: Kiran George in Final

In the men's singles, second seed Kiran George progressed to the final following an all-Indian semifinal against Rounak Chouhan. Kiran edged the opening game 21-19 before Rounak bounced back with a 21-8 comfortable win in the second to force a decider. Kiran held his nerve in the third, clinching it 21-18 to book his place in the final in 53 minutes, where he will face Indonesia's Muhamad Yusuf.

Doubles Campaign Ends

India's doubles campaign came to an end with defeats in the semifinals, as Sathwik Reddy and Reshika Uthayasooryan in mixed doubles, along with Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam in women's doubles, bowed out against their respective opponents. (ANI)

