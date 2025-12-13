Amaal Mallik Reacts To Sachet - Parampara Bekhayali Credit Row:“Go To Court If You Have Proof”

Music composer Amaal Mallik has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy in respect of the hit song Bekhayali from the movie Kabir Singh due to allegations made by composer duo Sachet-Parampara against him for credits assignment. Talks about problems with credit transparency and recognition within the Bollywood music industry have once again surfaced.

Amaal Mallik Reacts to Sachet - Parampara Bekhayali Credit Row

Amaal Mallik addressed the matter in public, laying out his position concerning the credits being awarded to Bekhayali according to all agreements and contracts made. Mallik rejected any further claims, quite baseless in his opinion, concerning the assigning of credits, stating that all contributors had been duly credited on the basis of industry norms. Such allegations without evidence, according to Mallik, only serve to damage the professional reputation of the people concerned.

Amaal mallik stated ''If someone claims in interviews ki usne bhi remix kiya toh kiya. Kaise kiya voh bhi aap dekho. Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya?''

Amaal Mallik Calls the Legal Confrontation

Amaal by now takes an uncompromising stance against them, openly urging Sachet-Parampara to take legal action if they consider their loss proved. "Go to court if you have proof," said Amaal, reiterating that the law court represents a more legitimate platform than social media for addressing the matter at hand. His comments embodied his confidence regarding clear-cut contractual obligations pertaining to the song.

"If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music," Amaal concluded.

The incident yet again brought to the fore Bollywood music crediting-a hallowed ground for multiplicity where the creative stakeholders are concerned. Experts from the industry remark that disputes about credits are common yet very rarely are these matters discussed publicly. The incident portrays the urgent need for communication and documentation during collaboration.