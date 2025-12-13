Ashes: England Security Staffer In Altercation With Cameraman At Airport

Altercation at Brisbane Airport

A chaotic incident took place at the Brisbane airport after a member of England's security staff was involved in an altercation with a Channel Seven camera operator amid the ongoing Ashes series on Saturday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The incident happened when the England squad were departing for Adelaide ahead of the third Ashes Test, beginning on Wednesday. According to ESPNcricinfo, the broadcaster's footage showed England security personnel trying to push away the camera operator. It has been learnt that England has urged its security staff to be more vigilant, particularly given the number of well-meaning requests they have received for selfies when out and about.

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) had directed all media to respect both teams when travelling between Tests, including at airports during the Ashes series. It contains "The Australian and England teams will not be available for interview while in transit between matches during the NRMA Ashes series. All airport, hotel and transit is vision only, to be captured from a respectful distance," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Khawaja, Cummins return for third Ashes Test

Meanwhile, veteran Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has declared himself fit ahead of the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide. The Australian top-order batter missed the second Test in Brisbane after not recovering from the back spasms which he suffered during the Ashes Opener in Perth. "I feel really good in terms of I'm ready to go," Khawaja told reporters as quoted by ICC.

Australia announced a 15-member squad for the third Ashes fixture on Wednesday. Khawaja retained his place in the team as he tries to earn his place back in the XI following his own injury issue. The hosts are leading the five-match Ashes Test series against England 2-0.

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins is also poised to make his comeback in the third Ashes Test against England, having been included in the 15-player squad. Cummins is set to make his international comeback in the third Test against, having overcome his back injury issues. The 32-year-old hasn't played at the international level since the third Test against the West Indies in July.

Australia squad (third Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. (ANI)

