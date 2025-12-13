Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru First Appearance Together Post Wedding Video Goes Viral

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have sparked buzz all over online after making their first public appearance together following their wedding. A video capturing the duo stepping out together has gone viral, leaving fans and social media users speculating about their relationship status.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru First Appearance Together

In the viral clip, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are seen arriving together at airport, dressed elegant outfits. Their calm demeanor and visible comfort around each other immediately caught fans' attention. While neither of them addressed the cameras, the video was enough to set the internet abuzz, with hashtags related to the couple trending across platforms.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been linked for some time now, especially after collaborating on projects like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their repeated public sightings and professional collaborations had already fueled dating rumours.

The actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently confirmed their relationship with their wedding pictures on instagram and captioned ''01.12.2025''. The duo had a very simple wedding at Isha Foundation with very limited guests.