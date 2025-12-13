403
Palestinian Official Applauds UNGA Resolution On Gaza, UN Personnel Safety
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- A senior official of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) on Saturday deeply acclaimed the UNGA resolution that calls for compelling the Israeli occupation ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Ahmad Abu Holi, the PLO's Executive Committee member and President of the Refugees Affairs Department at the organization, said in a statement that the resolution "coerces the Israeli occupation to facilitate entry of the relief supplies and handing over necessities to the population in Gaza immediately."
The resolution by the UN General Assembly is a crucial step at the legal and political levels for backing the UN refugees' relief agency, the UNRWA, after extending its mandate for three years until June 2029, Abu Holi said.
The voting in favor of the resolution by 139 states sent a clear message to the Israeli occupation asserting UNRWA's significance and its vital role that cannot be undermined, he said.
Abu Holi called for intensifying international pressures to force Israel execute the UNGA resolution, respect rights of the agency's staff namely freedom of movement, protecting the offices and educational facilities in Sheikh Jarrah district in Jerusalem, allowing resumption of the operations in Jerusalem, opening the passageways and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
He stressed on the necessity of supporting the UNRWA by the international community to maintain continuity of its indispensable services until reaching a just solution to the refugees' cause according to the UN Resolution 194.
The Palestinian official urged the UNRWA to send its staff back to their offices in the West Bank and Gaza and abstain from bowing to the Israeli restrictions.
The UNGA on Friday adopted a resolution demanding that the Israeli occupation allow delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, respect sanctity of the UN installations including those of the UNRWA and heed the international law.
The resolution, presented by Norway and more than 12 states, was backed by 139 countries. (end)
