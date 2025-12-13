Northern Part Of Pokrovsk Under Control Of Ukrainian Forces Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is unable to break through Ukrainian defenses in northern Pokrovsk and is resorting to thermobaric artillery," the military said.

Russian propagandists have for the fourth time in the past one-and-a-half months announced the capture of the entire city of Pokrovsk, attempting to present wishful thinking as reality. Their only argument consists of photos and videos from the central part of the city.

"The enemy overlooked the main thing: this information provocation works only for those for whom television is food. And Pokrovsk is just an unfamiliar name on a map," the military said.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps stressed that Ukrainian forces control the north of Pokrovsk. There, Russian forces have lost momentum, and the rules of enemy propaganda no longer apply.

Active offensive operations are ongoing to restore Ukrainian forces' control over every meter of the city.

Fighters of the 425th Skelia Assault Regiment, in coordination with other units in the defense sector of the 7th Rapid Response Corps, are conducting assault raids south of the railway.

Intelligence reveals footage of combat operations in Pokrovsk sector

"Our troops are eliminating the enemy step by step, burning enemy rags and returning the Ukrainian flag," the statement said.

The corps has also published a video featuring greetings from Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk.

"They are shattering the illusion of 'success' created by Russian propagandists, who for now are able to move through the fog along a limited route south of the railway," the statement said.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russian troops were redeploying additional reserves to the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov