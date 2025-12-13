Astris Partners Transform B2B Sales With Systematic Outreach Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Kevin Patrick, Co-Founder of Astris Partners, alongside his business partner and Co-Founder Boris Gasic, discusses the company's unique approach to building systematic outbound sales operations for B2B companies. Unlike traditional lead generation agencies, Astris Partners focuses on creating customized, scalable outreach systems that drive real revenue growth.



Building Engines, Not Just Booking Meetings

Kevin Patrick sheds light on the major difference between Astris Partners and typical lead gen firms.“Lead gen shops book meetings; we build engines,” Patrick explains. Along with Boris Gasic, he emphasizes that Astris aims to integrate deeply with their partners' businesses, becoming a growth partner rather than a service provider. Unlike agencies that rely on generic, templated processes, Astris Partners tailors its strategies to ensure long-term success for its clients.

By developing complete outbound operations-strategy, infrastructure, messaging frameworks, target lists, and campaign execution-Astris ensures that its clients see continued growth rather than a temporary spike in leads.



Extracting Winning Patterns for Repeatable Success

One of the core strategies at Astris Partners is the extraction of“winning patterns” from existing customer relationships. Patrick explains:“Most companies overlook the invaluable insights that their current customers offer. By systematically analyzing customer transformation, we can identify repeatable patterns that lead to successful outreach.” This method allowed Astris to help a health tech partner secure meetings with 17 out of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

By leveraging existing customer data, Astris creates a more targeted and efficient approach that ensures outreach is personalized and relevant.



Breaking Into the Fortune 500 with Precision

Astris Partners' success in breaking into Fortune 500 companies is rooted in three pillars: infrastructure, data quality, and message-market fit. Patrick explains that their deep investments in high-quality datasets, combined with personalized executive-level messaging, have allowed them to book calls with 85% of the Fortune 500.

“It's not automation. It's real research, real understanding, and real precision,” Patrick adds.



Exclusive Focus on One Client per Month for Maximum Impact

Astris Partners intentionally works with only one new client per month, a level of focus that sets them apart from the typical agency model. This approach enables Patrick, Gasic, and their team to invest deeply in strategy, infrastructure building, and ongoing optimization rather than relying on generic playbooks.

This exclusivity allows Astris to provide in-depth workshops, build customized systems, and support clients throughout the entire sales cycle - not just at the meeting-booking stage.



What Sets Successful Clients Apart

The clients who achieve results fastest share a few key characteristics: clear product-market fit, internal alignment, and the right collaborative mindset.“Successful clients understand that outbound isn't just about booking meetings,” Patrick states.“It's about building a sustainable, repeatable engine.”



About Kevin Patrick and Astris Partners

Kevin Patrick is the Co-Founder of Astris Partners, specialists in building systematic, scalable outreach operations for B2B companies. With a focus on strategic outbound campaigns, they have helped over 50 companies break into enterprise-level sales with precision and consistency.

