Iran And Russia To Establish Joint Consortium For Caspian Sea - Deputy Minister

2025-12-13 09:07:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A decision has been made to establish a joint consortium for the Caspian Sea between Iran and Russia within the next two months, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Chairman of the Ports and Maritime Organization Saeed Rasouli said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, this idea was put forward at a meeting of the joint economic commission between the two countries. The establishment of this consortium with the participation of the private sectors of the two countries is in the focus of attention.

Moreover, Rasouli said that discussions were also held with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, as well as Persian Gulf countries and Oman.

“The Caspian Sea in the north of Iran should not be considered separately from the Gulf in the south. Thus, if railways and roads are developed, developments that will largely benefit the country can be achieved,” he noted.

The consortium aims to transport cargo from ports in southern Iran to the Caspian Sea by trucks and rail, and from the sea by ships and vice versa, enabling the country to activate the Caspian Sea route of the International North-South Transport Corridor passing through the country.

Trend News Agency

