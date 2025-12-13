Russian Attack Leaves Over One Million Consumers Left Without Power Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo board chairman Vitalii Zaichenko announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zaichenko said the situation is most difficult in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

"At present, more than one million customers are without power. However, repair crews from both Ukrenergo and distribution system operators have already started restoration work to reconnect consumers. I hope that today we will restore electricity to most of what was disconnected overnight," he said.

Zaichenko also noted that in most regions the situation with power outages has improved on Saturday compared to previous days. In particular, in Kyiv, the total duration of outages on Saturday will be six hours. In some regions, outages will last a total of 8-10 hours, while in others no outage schedules are being applied.

Water and heat supply disruptions reported in Odesa after Russian attack

In the early morning hours of December 13, Russia launched more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types at Ukraine, damaging more than ten civilian facilities.