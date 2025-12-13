Maha Govt Responsible For Rising Farmers' Suicides: Vijay Wadettiwar

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) The Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday slammed the MahaYuti government for rising incidents of farmers' suicides, misuse of funds in the agriculture sector, deteriorating law and order, rising atrocities against women and children and corruption.

Initiating the opposition's final week motion, Wadettiwar claimed eight farmers are committing suicide daily in the state.

He said that even though the state government announced a relief package of Rs 32,000 crore for rain and flood-hit districts, it remained on paper.

He said that farmers in dryland areas were shown the lure (carrot) of Rs 18,500 per hectare aid, but in reality, they received only Rs 8,500.

“The agriculture department needed Rs 6,000 crore, but the government provided only Rs 616 crore for farmers. The 'Krishi Samruddhi' scheme was announced with great fanfare four months ago, but not a single penny has been allocated for it yet,” he said.

He added that this means farmers will get nothing from the Vidarbha session.

“With two and a half months left in the financial year, only 34 per cent of the budgetary allocation for agriculture has been spent,” he said.

He added that farmers have lost their crops, and their lands have been eroded, while on the other hand, the prices of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides have increased.

He said that farmers are not getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, like soybean, cotton, and paddy, adding that the state government has deceived the farmers.

Wadettiwar alleged that the law and order situation in the state has worsened, and crime has increased.

He said that according to NCRB data, Maharashtra ranks first in corruption and financial irregularities, adding that the state also ranks first in atrocities against senior citizens and fifth in juvenile crime.

“Every day, 8 rape cases and 51 kidnapping cases are reported in the state. The abuse and murder of a three-year-old girl is a stain on society. There is no safe environment for women. About 82 children went missing in Mumbai in the last 36 days, with a higher number of girls,” he said.

Wadettiwar pointed out that between June and December, 370 minors went missing, of which 268 were girls, adding that nearly 33,228 posts are vacant in the state police force.

“There are only 172 police per lakh population. Police personnel are under immense strain and lack basic facilities like government housing,” he said.

According to Wadettiwar, the grip of 'MD' drugs is tightening in Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur, ruining the younger generation.

“BA gutka racket is operational in Washim and Malegaon,” he said.

The Congress leader said that a shocking case of a girls' selling racket has come to light in Palghar, Mokhada, and Wada areas, where these girls are being sold for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Wadettiwar said that Mhar Vatan land in Mundhwa, Pune, was given away to a company for a pittance, even though it was not reserved for an IT park.

“Land worth Rs 2000 crore was sold for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty of Rs 42 crore was also waived. Why is no action being taken against the owner holding 99 per cent stake in Amedia Company, which purchased the land?” he asked.

He demanded a White Paper on such revenue, grazing (Gairan), village (Gavthan), temple (Devasthan), government, and Vatan lands in the state.

Referring to the various issues in Vidarbha, Wadettiwar demanded that the irrigation backlog in Vidarbha should be filled immediately.

He further demanded a bonus of Rs 1000 per quintal for paddy and Rs 2000 per quintal for soybean.

He made a strong pitch for immediate approval for the Vidarbha Statutory Development Board.