How Strategy Keeps Nasdaq 100 Spot Strong Amid Bitcoin Holdings Concerns

Strategy Retains Nasdaq 100 Inclusion Amid Market Challenges and Regulatory Scrutiny

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, successfully maintained its spot in the Nasdaq 100 during the recent rebalancing, marking its first test in the index since joining in December of last year. The company's substantial Bitcoin (BTC ) holdings continue to set it apart in the corporate world, with its latest acquisition adding over 10,600 BTC for approximately $962.7 million. Currently, Strategy owns about 660,624 BTC, valued at nearly $60 billion, cementing its status as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

The recent Nasdaq 100 adjustment saw notable changes, with Biogen, CDW, GlobalFoundries, Lululemon, On Semiconductor, and Trade Desk departing from the index. Conversely, new entrants included Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ferrovial, Insmed, Monolithic Power Systems, Seagate, and Western Digital, according to reports by Reuters. Despite remaining in the index, Strategy's stock declined by 3.74% on the day, with a broader downward trend over the past month, during which its shares fell over 15%, reflecting investor concern amidst market volatility.

Strategy shares down 15% over the past month. Source: Google Finance

Amidst these developments, MSCI's ongoing review of how to classify Strategy has raised concerns over its future inclusion. The index provider has considered excluding firms that allocate more than 50% of their assets to digital assets-a move that could threaten Strategy's position as early as January. JPMorgan has warned that passive fund investors may be forced to sell up to $2.8 billion worth of Strategy shares if MSCI enforces such a restriction.

In response, Strategy's leadership has defended its classification, with Executive Chairman Michael Saylor and CEO Phong Le stating that the company operates as an active enterprise rather than a passive Bitcoin holding entity. They highlighted that Strategy issues preferred stock and other financial instruments to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions, emphasizing its operational business model.

To alleviate concerns about financial stability, Strategy recently raised $1.44 billion to bolster its liquidity and counteract market FUD surrounding its ability to meet dividend and debt obligations-especially if its share price declines further. Le noted that misinformation aimed to discourage investments, prompting strategic moves to safeguard investor interests.

At the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi, Saylor also discussed efforts to position Bitcoin as“digital capital” and“digital gold,” engaging with sovereign wealth funds, banks, and family offices. He proposed the concept of“digital credit,” built atop Bitcoin, to generate yields without the typical volatility, signaling his ongoing push to attract institutional investment and elevate Bitcoin's status in mainstream finance.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.