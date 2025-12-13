Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, December 13, 2025


2025-12-13 08:11:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Fábio Jr. brings romantic MPB classics to Qualistage (22:00), Tardezinha 2025 final edition with Thiaguinho pagode party at Parque Olímpico (from 13:00), vibrant Saturday roda at Carioca da Gema (19:30), and intimate bossa nova/jazz at Beco das Garrafas (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Fábio Jr. - Qualistage (22:00)
  • Why picked: Iconic Brazilian romantic singer performs timeless hits in a major venue-perfect for expats enjoying heartfelt MPB on a Saturday night.
  • Start: 22:00
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster - Fábio Jr.
Tardezinha 2025 - Edição Final with Thiaguinho - Parque Olímpico (from 13:00)
  • Why picked: Massive all-day pagode party closing the famous series-festive, dance-filled celebration ideal for expats experiencing Rio's joyful weekend energy.
  • Start: Gates 13:00
  • Address: Parque Olímpico, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Bilheteria Digital - Tardezinha
Saturday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic carioca weekend vibe for expats diving into local rhythms.
  • Start: 19:30 onward
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova & Jazz Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Historic spot offers intimate performances in the birthplace of bossa nova-refined, beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Also notable
  • Roots Samba - Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Antique venue with lively samba; href="" target="_blank" co.
  • Pedra do Sal Roda (19:00 onward) - Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba gatherings.
Suggested route

Barra all-day: Tardezinha at Parque Olímpico (from 13:00) to Fábio Jr. at Qualistage (22:00)-full pagode to MPB immersion.

Centro/Lapa: Carioca da Gema roda (19:30) with optional Rio Scenarium-classic historic samba circuit.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight. Saturday events draw crowds-arrive early.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Saturday, December 13, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

