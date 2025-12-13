Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, December 13, 2025
-
Why picked: Iconic Brazilian romantic singer performs timeless hits in a major venue-perfect for expats enjoying heartfelt MPB on a Saturday night.
Start: 22:00
Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
Tickets: Ticketmaster - Fábio Jr.
-
Why picked: Massive all-day pagode party closing the famous series-festive, dance-filled celebration ideal for expats experiencing Rio's joyful weekend energy.
Start: Gates 13:00
Address: Parque Olímpico, Barra da Tijuca
Tickets: Bilheteria Digital - Tardezinha
-
Why picked: Lapa's premier venue hosts high-energy participatory samba-authentic carioca weekend vibe for expats diving into local rhythms.
Start: 19:30 onward
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
-
Why picked: Historic spot offers intimate performances in the birthplace of bossa nova-refined, beachside option for expats seeking sophisticated sounds.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
-
Roots Samba - Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Antique venue with lively samba; href="" target="_blank" co.
Pedra do Sal Roda (19:00 onward)
- Largo Pedro do Sal, Centro. Free street samba gatherings.
Barra all-day: Tardezinha at Parque Olímpico (from 13:00) to Fábio Jr. at Qualistage (22:00)-full pagode to MPB immersion.
Centro/Lapa: Carioca da Gema roda (19:30) with optional Rio Scenarium-classic historic samba circuit.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Centro, Lapa, and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight. Saturday events draw crowds-arrive early.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.
Listings gathered for Saturday, December 13, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
