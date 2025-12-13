MP CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone For Vikramaditya Gate In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday laid the foundation stone to build an entry gate in the state capital Bhopal named after emperor Vikramaditya. CM Yadav said the initiative aimed to bring the state's glorious history to life while also promoting urban development and beautification.

Reviving Madhya Pradesh's Glorious Past

"A gate named after Emperor Vikramaditya will be constructed in Bhopal. We had previously announced that Bhopal, which encapsulates Madhya Pradesh's glorious past and serves as our capital, will have various gates built to bring forth its glorious history. Previously, we laid a foundation stone to construct a gate on Narmadapuram road in the name of Raja Bhoj, who shared a deep and historical connection with Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said, "Drawing inspiration from Emperor Vikramaditya's good governance, the foundation stone laying ceremony for this new gate took place here today. Based on all such glorious chapters, our government is making efforts to bring history to life through gates named after several great personalities."

The Chief Minister added that the Vikramaditya gate is being constructed on the border area of Bhopal and Sehore district, which is located in Phanda village. He also stressed that the current name of Phanda village would be renamed later as 'Harihar' village.

CM Highlights Two Years of Governance

Additionally, the CM highlighted the completion of two years of his tenure, noting that the state government is working to improve the lives of the poor, women, farmers, and youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through good governance. They are also moving ahead with a resolve to progress from heritage to development.

"There are a lot of achievements in the past two years of the rule in the state which include making the state free from Naxal violence, river linking projects, establishment of PM excellence college, Universities, various industrial units set up and many others. We have concluded our two years at the office with many achievements, and we will move forward with more new resolutions in the coming years," the CM said.

He further added that many more such new initiatives would continue to be rolled out in the coming times in the state. (ANI)

