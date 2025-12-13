Hajj Pilgrim 2026: Minority Affairs Ministry Issues Advisory For Booking Through Hgos And Ptos - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued an advisory for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims as the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has set the last date for finalising Housing and Services Contracts for Hajj 2026 as February 1, 2026. The pilgrims have been advised to book services on time to avoid issues.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijuju also urged Indian Hajj pilgrims to apply early and choose authorised Hajj Group Organisers. Booking by January 15, 2026, is essential to secure accommodation and avoid last-minute issues, as the final date for contracts is February 1, 2026, he noted.

In a post on the social media platform X, Rijuju posted,“For the convenience of Indian private Hajj pilgrims, I urge everyone to apply early & choose only authorised Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs)/PTOs. Timely booking by 15 January 2026 will help avoid last-minute difficulties & ensure smooth, well-organised arrangements for this sacred journey.”

According to the Ministry's notice, Hajj pilgrims are advised to book through Hajj Group Organisers and Private Tour Operators well in advance to ensure compliance with Saudi Arabia's deadlines for Hajj-2026, including accommodation and transportation contracts.

“These mandatory contractual arrangements are essential for ensuring accommodation, transport, and other logistical services for pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a notice from the Ministry read.

Pilgrims must ideally complete their booking procedures by 15 January 2026 to secure housing and service contracts within the specified deadline, prevent last-minute issues, and ensure the timely completion of all necessary processes.

“Timely completion of booking is necessary to complete the procedural compliance, including finalisation of accommodation, transportation contracts within the deadlines stipulated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj-2026,” the notice read.

Additionally, the Ministry recommended that pilgrims check their registration status, quota, and approval with the relevant Hajj Group Organisers and Private Tour Operators prior to booking, and to ensure they book only through authorised entities.

Why is Hajj important?

Adha. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Many pilgrims also travel to Medina, where the Prophet Muhammad's tomb is located and which is the second-holiest site in Islam. Although visiting Medina is not an official requirement of Hajj, it remains a meaningful spiritual journey for many devout Muslims. The Hajj pilgrimage takes place annually from the eighth to the thirteenth day of Zil-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Key Takeaways



Book through authorized Hajj Group Organisers and Private Tour Operators to ensure compliance with Saudi regulations.



Complete booking procedures by January 15, 2026, to secure housing and service contracts. Understanding the importance of early registration can prevent last-minute challenges for Hajj pilgrims.

