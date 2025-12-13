Ratle Hydel Project Officer Alleges BJP MLA Interference, Threatens Exit

Representational Photo

Jammu- A senior officer associated with the construction of the 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has accused a local BJP MLA of interfering in the works, and warned that continued disruptions could force the company to pull out of the project.

Repeated phone calls and messages to the MLA, Shagun Parihar, seeking comment on the charge went unanswered.

Joint Chief operating officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Harpal Singh, said the firm has invested heavily in machinery, materials and manpower and could suffer substantial losses, including penalties linked to bank guarantees furnished to NHPC if it withdraws from the project.

Stressing that India is a democratic country, the officer said there was no place for such disruptions and underlined that the company maintains a secular character, neither opposing nor supporting any political party.

He said the project should be kept free of politics and the company should be allowed to work without interference. Disruptions and illegitimate demands during the construction of the 133-meter-high dam and an underground power house could compromise its safety and quality, the officer warned.

NHPC Limited, India's premier hydropower company under the Ministry of Power, has formed Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, a joint venture company (JVC) with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC), for the implementation of the run-of-river hydroelectric plant on the Chenab river at Drabshalla village.