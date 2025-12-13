Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: J & K LG Hands Over Job Letters To Kin Of Terror Victims In Kashmir

Video: J & K LG Hands Over Job Letters To Kin Of Terror Victims In Kashmir


2025-12-13 08:09:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a significant step toward justice and healing, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor handed over appointment letters to the Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims from the Kashmir Division.
For decades, families who lost their loved ones to terrorism endured pain, trauma, and systemic neglect.
While elements linked to the terror ecosystem found space in government jobs, the real victims and true martyrs were left to fend for themselves.
This move marks a long-overdue recognition of their sacrifice and an effort to restore dignity and support to families shattered by terrorism.

MENAFN13122025000215011059ID1110475836



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search