403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman Amb. Lauds Placing Kuwait's 'Diwaniya On UNESCO Intangible Heritage List
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi extolled on Saturday Kuwait's role in placing the "Diwaniya" on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
In a statement, Al-Kharousi said Kuwait's success in listing Diwaniya in this international system stresses the special importance of Diwaniyas as a great value in social life and multiple positive effects in individuals' behaviors and society.
This includes planting the values of solidarity, cohesion, and social cooperation, and sharing views and ideas among the various groups and segments of society in a manner that embodies the principles of consultation and represents the true meaning of parliamentary life, he noted.
"We realize this importance which embodies our social institutions called "Sablah" similar to "Diwaniya" in Kuwait and "Majles" in the rest of other GCC states," he elaborated.
Kuwait's Diwaniyas are principal platforms for communication and dialogue in a manner that makes "our diplomatic activities" important, he said.
He referred to the benefits from this unique institution in Kuwait in establishing diplomatic Diwaniyas which bring together Kuwait's officials and citizens of varied segments.
He congratulated officials at the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letter on listing Diwaniya in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Kuwait has submitted the "Diwaniya" file - as an individual nomination - for inscription on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage - held in New Delhi between December 8 and 13.
Kuwait's delegation was headed by NCCAL Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museum Mohammad bin Reda, who participated in the committee sessions and meetings.
In his speech, he described the day as "an exceptional milestone in Kuwait's cultural journey," noting that this is the first individual nomination submitted by Kuwait to the international committee. end)
maa
In a statement, Al-Kharousi said Kuwait's success in listing Diwaniya in this international system stresses the special importance of Diwaniyas as a great value in social life and multiple positive effects in individuals' behaviors and society.
This includes planting the values of solidarity, cohesion, and social cooperation, and sharing views and ideas among the various groups and segments of society in a manner that embodies the principles of consultation and represents the true meaning of parliamentary life, he noted.
"We realize this importance which embodies our social institutions called "Sablah" similar to "Diwaniya" in Kuwait and "Majles" in the rest of other GCC states," he elaborated.
Kuwait's Diwaniyas are principal platforms for communication and dialogue in a manner that makes "our diplomatic activities" important, he said.
He referred to the benefits from this unique institution in Kuwait in establishing diplomatic Diwaniyas which bring together Kuwait's officials and citizens of varied segments.
He congratulated officials at the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letter on listing Diwaniya in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Kuwait has submitted the "Diwaniya" file - as an individual nomination - for inscription on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage - held in New Delhi between December 8 and 13.
Kuwait's delegation was headed by NCCAL Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museum Mohammad bin Reda, who participated in the committee sessions and meetings.
In his speech, he described the day as "an exceptional milestone in Kuwait's cultural journey," noting that this is the first individual nomination submitted by Kuwait to the international committee. end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment