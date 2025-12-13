Finnish President Cancels Trip To U.S. Because Of“Critical” Situation In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yle, according to Ukrinform.

Stubb had been scheduled to attend the presentation of Finland's new fleet of F-35A multi-role fighter planes in Fort Worth, Texas, and the inauguration of a Finnish Consulate in Houston.

Instead, on Monday, Stubb will join a meeting in Berlin focused on peace talks regarding Ukraine. The meeting will also be attended by“several other European heads of state and government, as well as high representatives of the EU and NATO,” the Finnish President's office said.

Stubb announced at a press conference in The Hague on Friday, citing the“critical situation in Ukraine.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is organizing the peace conference in Berlin. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to take part in the conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and“many” others, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. President, are expected to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend.

Photo: Office of the President