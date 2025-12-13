Parliamentary Committee Decries Israeli Raid On UNRWA Office In Occupied Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) – The Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee on Saturday strongly condemned a raid by Israeli occupation forces on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.Head of the committee MP Haitham Zayadin called the storming "a blatant and grave violation" of international law and the Geneva Conventions, and a direct infringement on the inviolable status of UN premises, according to a statement."What the occupation forces did was not only a violation of the law, but a dangerous escalation aimed at intimidating international humanitarian organizations and blocking their work, in a desperate attempt to suppress refugees and their inalienable rights," he said."This aggressive behavior will not deter Jordan from carrying out its duty of supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and protecting Jerusalem and its holy sites," he said.The committee called on the international community and the UN Security Council to intervene urgently to halt such attacks, protect UN premises in the occupied Palestinian territories, and hold the Israeli government fully accountable for "the repercussions of this escalation and its consequences for regional security and stability."It stressed its call for full support of UNRWA in order to continue its humanitarian duties under its UN mandate, reiterating Jordan's unwavering support of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.