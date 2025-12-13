403
DDWS's 'Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya' Campaign Concludes, Links Sanitation With Dignity And Rights
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 December 2025, Delhi: The "Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya" campaign, launched on 19th November, culminated on 10th December - Human Rights Day. This three-week initiative focused not only on the importance of sanitation and hygiene for health, dignity, and societal prosperity, but also emphasized functionality assessment, repair, and aesthetic upliftment and sanctioning of rural toilets, covering both Individual Household Latrine (IHHLs) and Community Sanitary Complex (CSCs). The campaign additionally drew attention towards Operation & Maintenance (O&M) strengthening and awareness generation on the safe handling of fecal waste including retrofitting. The 'Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya' campaign underscores the vital link between safe sanitation, dignity, and environmental well-being.
Under the campaign, as reported by States/UTs
More than 1 lakh IHHLs and over 5500 CSCs were repaired and beautified.
Over 49 thousand reported IEC/BCC events saw participation from more than 32.70 lakh individuals, with highest participation from Tamil Nadu (4.86lakh), followed by Gujarat (4.50 lakh).
Out of total reported IEC/BCC events:
More than 10,800 awareness generation sessions were held on transportation of Fecal Sludge Management (FSM) and retrofitting with 6.43 lakh participants.
Over 9,800 sessions conducted in schools were attended by over 6.8 lakh individuals.
More than 5,600 Chaupals were conducted.
Over 3,800 Wall Paintings/Wall Art were done.
Through the campaign, SBM(G) reinforced its focus on building and maintaining toilets that safeguard communities today and prepare them for a cleaner, healthier tomorrow. The campaign further strengthened community mobilization, supporting the mission's goal of ensuring Sampoorna Swachhata at the grassroots. Community mobilization through Jan Bhagidari remained central, ensuring that sanitation becomes a shared responsibility across villages, schools, SHGs, and institutions.
Organized by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, the 'Hamara Shauchlay, Hamara Bhavishya' mobilized States/UTs and communities across India, placing sanitation at the forefront of collective action.
The #HumaraShauchalayHumaraBhavishaya generated 3.2K mentions, 35K impressions, and reached 10 million people.
As the campaign concludes, it leaves behind a strong foundation for the road ahead. The momentum gathered underscores that India's journey toward Sampoorna Swachhata is ongoing and collective action and Jan Bhagidari will continue to drive the mission forward.
