BNESIM Named“World's Best Travel SIM Provider” For Fourth Consecutive Year At World Travel Awards
The World Travel Awards, often cited as the“Oscars of the travel industry,” recognizes brands that demonstrate exceptional innovation and service excellence. BNESIM's repeated success is attributed to its disruption of the traditional roaming market, specifically through its development of a proprietary global network that eliminates roaming fees in over 200 countries.
Validation of a“User-First” Connectivity Model
Industry analysts point to BNESIM's unique data retention model as a key factor in its sustained leadership. Unlike traditional carriers that enforce expiration dates on data bundles, BNESIM was recognized for pioneering non-expiring data plans. This approach allows travelers to retain unused gigabytes for future trips, a feature that the awards committee noted as a significant advancement in consumer value and sustainability.
“Winning 'World's Best Travel SIM Provider' for the fourth time validates our core philosophy: connectivity should be flexible, not restrictive,” said Mariangela Guerra, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BNESIM.“This award represents the trust of our user base and the dedication of our engineering team, who work tirelessly to ensure that a seamless digital connection is available the moment a plane lands.”
Expansion into Enterprise and White-Label Solutions
Beyond consumer travel, 2025 has been a pivotal year for BNESIM's B2B division. The company has successfully scaled its White-Label eSIM infrastructure, enabling major global enterprises to launch their own branded mobile networks.
Notably, cybersecurity giant Kaspersky and professional football clubs such as Antalyaspor have recently integrated BNESIM's technology to offer customized eSIM applications. These partnerships demonstrate how BNESIM's underlying technology is now powering connectivity for third-party brands across the tech and sports sectors.
2026 Roadmap: AI-Driven Reliability
Looking toward the future, BNESIM has announced upcoming investments in Artificial Intelligence designed to further streamline the user experience. The 2026 roadmap focuses on predictive connectivity features, aiming to anticipate network fluctuations and automate carrier switching for users before signal loss occurs.
“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what a telecom provider can be,” Guerra added.“In the coming year, we will expand our partner ecosystem and introduce AI-driven support that anticipates traveler needs, ensuring we maintain the human touch that defines our service.”
About BNESIM
BNESIM is a licensed global mobile operator and technology provider specializing in eSIM solutions, international voice, and encrypted communications. It offers consumer travelers direct access to 5G/4G networks in 200+ countries without roaming fees. Additionally, BNESIM provides a comprehensive PaaS (Platform as a Service) for telecom operators and global brands, allowing them to deploy turnkey eSIM and VoIP solutions under their own identity.
For more information on the award-winning connectivity solutions, visit .
