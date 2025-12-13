Data Monetization In Healthcare Market Worth USD 2169.8 Million By 2032 Surging Integration Of Digital Technologies To Drive Market Growth Globally
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 472.7 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 2169.8 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 18.47% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Segments
|. By Method (Data as a Service, Insight as a Service, Analytics-enabled Platform as a Service, Embedded Analytics)
. By Enterprise Size (Large enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))
. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Players, Medical Technology Companies, Others)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Segmentation Analysis:
By Method
The Analytics-enabled platform as a service segment dominated the Market and represented significant revenue share of 34.50% Market share during the year 2023. This segment is expanding due to increasing demand for healthcare enterprises to assess uniformity in the trends among the data. During the forecast period, embedded analytics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.04% as these analytics tools help health care organizations enhance their customer interaction.
By Enterprise Size
In 2023, large enterprises segment held a Market share of more than 67.23%. This segment will continue to reach the highest growth due to the increasing efficiency of the cloud infrastructure technique that is seen being adopted by large healthcare enterprises. The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period. The growth of SME segment is attributed to wide adoption of AI platforms and economic data monetization solutions.
Regional Insights:
The North America dominated the Market and represented the share of around 34.5% in 2023, High adoption of big data analytics and ongoing digital transformation in the healthcare sector are anticipated to drive North America data monetization in healthcare industry through the research period. The U.S. healthcare data monetization Market is witnessing a rise in services that provide improved transparency processes within the industry as governments are increasingly encouraging digitization of several industries.
The potential growth opportunities of Asia Pacific data monetization in healthcare industry are attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing adoption of artificial intelligence, and developing rapid investments in data centers by major players.
Recent Developments:
- January 2024 - Salesforce: Salesforce introduced advanced tools for real-time patient data analysis, enhancing personalized care using its Customer 360 platform integrated with Einstein AI and Data Cloud functionalities. February 2024 - Google Cloud: Google launched a new data platform aimed at healthcare providers to accelerate the monetization of patient data while adhering to HIPAA regulations. This service focuses on AI-enhanced insights for improving diagnostics and operational efficiency.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- DATA UTILIZATION & MONETIZATION INDEX – helps you understand how healthcare providers, insurers, and pharma companies are leveraging patient and clinical data for revenue generation through analytics, AI platforms, and data-sharing ecosystems. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYTICS – helps you analyze data flow and monetization potential by tracking spending patterns from governments, insurers, and patients, highlighting areas with the highest digital health investment returns. PRESCRIPTION & PHARMA DATA VALUE CHAIN – helps you identify key monetization opportunities within drug prescription trends and pharmaceutical usage data, supporting predictive analytics and demand forecasting. REGIONAL DATA EXCHANGE ECOSYSTEMS – enables assessment of data monetization maturity by region, evaluating how healthcare data regulations and digital infrastructure impact adoption and value realization. PATIENT DATA VOLUME & INSIGHTS GENERATION RATE – helps you gauge the growth in healthcare data produced through EHRs, IoT devices, and clinical trials, and its conversion into actionable, monetizable insights. COMPLIANCE & GOVERNANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand how data privacy laws (HIPAA, GDPR, etc.) shape monetization strategies and ensure responsible, ethical, and compliant use of patient data.
