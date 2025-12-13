Constructafrica Hosts Its First Ambassador Town Hall, Marking A Milestone In Advancing Africa's Construction Leadership

On Friday, 28 November 2025, ConstructAfrica ( ) successfully convened its inaugural Ambassador Town Hall Meeting, bringing together a distinguished group of leaders from across Africa's construction, infrastructure, finance, legal, education, technology, and policy sectors. This historic gathering marks the formal introduction of the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, an initiative designed by the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) to champion excellence, collaboration, and thought leadership across the continent's built-environment ecosystem.

The Town Hall set the foundation for a new pan-African community of experts committed to strengthening Africa's construction sector, one of the continent's most important engines of economic and social development.

A Milestone for Africa's Construction Future

The inaugural Town Hall highlighted both the significance of Africa's construction and infrastructure landscape and the urgent need for coordinated leadership. The sector (one of the fastest-growing globally) contributes up to 11% of GDP in key African markets, attracts trillions of dollars in pipeline investments, and serves as a catalyst for job creation, industrialisation, regional integration, and improved quality of life across the continent.

Against this backdrop, the Ambassadors Programme aims to mobilise 100 influential leaders by 2026 to help shape a more sustainable, investable, and globally competitive construction industry for Africa.

In introducing the ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, Chair of ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB), said,“We are delighted to have secured the commitment of highly qualified and enthusiastic corporate executives across the African continent to form the first cohort of the Ambassadors. The Ambassadors Programme brings together a carefully selected group of exceptional professionals and visionaries committed to advancing Africa's infrastructure transformation. The initiative will serve as a global think tank and collaborative network, elevating Africa's voice in development discourse and strengthening the flow of insights, innovations, and best practices across the sector. On behalf of the CIAB, I would like to welcome onboard our new ambassadors and look forward to collaborating with each member towards the successful delivery of future programme – strengthening the African construction sector.”

Demonstrating ConstructAfrica's Commitment to Excellence

The launch of the Town Hall and Ambassadors Programme signals ConstructAfrica's deepening commitment to supporting Africa's construction ecosystem with reliable market intelligence, strategic dialogue, and platforms for knowledge exchange.

Sharing his reflections on the significance of the programme, Dr. Segun Faniran, Founder and Publisher of ConstructAfrica, said:“The ConstructAfrica Ambassadors Programme brings together distinguished thought leaders from diverse fields across key sectors relevant to the African construction landscape. Through this initiative, we are building a powerful network of visionaries committed to advancing industry standards, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of infrastructure development in Africa. The programme reflects ConstructAfrica's commitment to market intelligence, thought leadership, and sustainable growth, laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient continent.”

As a pan-African hub for data, insights, and thought leadership, ConstructAfrica remains dedicated to empowering investors, developers, policymakers, and practitioners to make informed decisions that lead to sustainable, impactful infrastructure delivery.

The Town Hall concluded with expressions of gratitude to the inaugural cohort of Ambassadors - leaders whose expertise and passion reflect ConstructAfrica's vision of building a stronger, more connected, and more resilient Africa.

LIST OF THE AMBASSADORS