MP Congress Reacts Over Strengthening Of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Security

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 13 (IANS) Congress has mounted a sharp attack on the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the further strengthening of security arrangements for Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and New Delhi.

The party alleged that the Mohan Yadav-led administration has not ensured adequate protection for the senior leader, forcing the Centre to intervene.

In a video message circulated to the media, Congress media head Mukesh Nayak said,“Followers of Shivraj Singh Chouhan have started news mongering that Chouhan is being placed as National President of Bharatiya Janata Party; which is a welcome step, but the real reason behind strengthening his security further is that the Mohan Yadav-led government is overlooking his adequate security. That is why the Centre has asked the state government to strengthen Chouhan's security.”

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that the Union Home Ministry issued late-night instructions to tighten security following fresh intelligence inputs.

Agencies acted swiftly, deploying additional forces and intensifying surveillance both in Bhopal and Delhi.

At Chouhan's B-8 residence in 74 Bungalows, Bhopal, extra barricades have been placed, entry and exit checks have been stepped up, and patrolling in the surrounding areas has been increased.

In Delhi, the Union Minister's official residence has also come under heightened protection, with the Delhi Police conducting a security review and deploying additional personnel as per protocol. Despite already enjoying Z+ category security, the measures were expanded after intelligence alerts were deemed serious.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the Director General of Police in Madhya Pradesh, the Special Commissioner of Police (Security) in Delhi, and the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh to ensure that security arrangements are further reinforced.

This development has sparked political sparring, with Congress questioning the state government's handling of security, while authorities emphasise that the enhanced measures are precautionary and based on intelligence assessments.