Darb Al Saai: A Journey Into Desert Heritage

Doha, Qatar: As part of Qatar National Day celebrations, Darb Al Saai is captivating visitors with an immersive cultural experience that revives the spirit of traditional Bedouin life.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the event offers a vivid re-creation of ancestral lifestyles through the popular Al Maqtar showcase.

Head of Al Maqtar and Al Azba activities, Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Badi Al Maadheed highlighted the overwhelming turnout, especially from families.

He told QNA that Al Maqtar is a cornerstone of Darb Al Saai's heritage programming, designed to bring the legacy of forebears to life through interactive and educational encounters.

He said the experience features camel rides and hands-on lessons in saddling, drawing enthusiastic participation from children eager to connect with the past.

He noted that it's about more than just fun, it's a bridge between generations, where young people discover the resilience and resourcefulness of their ancestors.

Visitors can explore a cluster of traditional tents and houses, including the Bayt Al Ageed, Sadu Weaving Tent, Dairy Production Hut, and the Falconry Pavilion. Each space offers a window into a different facet of desert life, from crafting textiles and preparing Arabic coffee to learning about falcons, hunting tools, and the art of falconry.

He stressed that poetry circles and riddle sessions add a lyrical touch, nurturing creativity and cultural pride among the youth. The layout of the village, with its close-knit structures and communal spaces, mirrors the social fabric of Bedouin communities.

Meanwhile, the Falconry Zone continues to draw large crowds daily. Mohammed Saeed Al Kubaisi, the event's supervisor, explained that the program introduces visitors to various falcon species, hunting techniques, and the role of Saluki hounds in traditional pursuits.

Demonstrations such as Daa'w, a live falcon training session held before sunset, offer a rare glimpse into this revered practice.

The exhibit also features native birds like the Houbara bustard, enriching the audience's understanding of Qatar's natural heritage. Falconry is more than a sport, Al Kubaisi said. It's a symbol of identity and pride, passed down through generations.

Darb Al Saai remains open through December 20, welcoming guests daily from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM at its permanent venue in Umm Salal.

The site itself is a harmonious blend of traditional Qatari architecture and modern design, hosting a wide array of cultural, artistic, and recreational events that celebrate national identity and heritage.