Russians Hold 'Drone Championship' For Schoolchildren And Students In Luhansk


2026-02-23 01:03:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, stated this on Telegram.

"In the so-called 'LPR,' children and youth are being prepared for war in advance. They are currently searching for candidates for the 'LPR' drone control team. For this purpose, a qualifying stage was organized in Luhansk, where only schoolchildren and students were allowed to participate, calling these pre-war training gatherings the 'first LPR drone racing championship,'" he said.

Kharchenko added that the occupiers train participants in handling weapons during the preparation and conduct of various competitions that are mandatory for everyone, the number of which has significantly increased in recent years.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the part of the Luhansk region occupied by Russian forces, 43 schools have special classes dedicated to pre-military training.

UkrinForm

