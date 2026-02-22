403
Iran Declares EU Military Forces Terrorist Amid US Remarks Backlash
(MENAFN) Iran has pledged to uphold national unity while designating the naval and air forces of European Union states as terrorist organizations, following widespread condemnation of controversial remarks made by a U.S. envoy, according to reports.
At a meeting in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized his administration’s commitment to resilience and national cohesion, stating that the country “will not yield to external pressure” during ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States.
“We will make efforts and will not bow before any of the difficulties we are faced with,” Pezeshkian said, in comments broadcast live by state-run media. He also urged citizens to “put aside the differences” and remain united.
The remarks come amid a recent U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and two rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, which have focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the potential easing of U.S. sanctions.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the navies and air forces of all EU member states had been designated as terrorist organizations. The ministry said this step was in response to the EU’s “unlawful and unjustified” decision to label Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
The ministry criticized the EU move as being “in contradiction with the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law,” according to reports.
