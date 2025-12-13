403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Secretary, Ministry Of Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao Visits The Kunj During National Handicrafts Week 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10 December 2025, Delhi: Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, visited The Kunj - the flagship retail and cultural space of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) - as part of the National Handicrafts & Heritage Week 2025 celebrations. She was accompanied by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Smt. Amrit Raj, and senior officials.
The Secretary interacted with women-led craft retailers, Shilp Didis, and artisans, and witnessed live demonstrations and masterclasses showcasing diverse traditional techniques an interactive session with artisans from various regions, participants shared their journeys, challenges, and experiences in building sustainable livelihoods through craft-based entrepreneurship.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the Shilp Didi initiative is a transformative movement that empowers women artisans, strengthens village economies, and helps take India's handmade traditions from local to global. She emphasised that empowering artisans is central to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a key pathway to Viksit Bharat.
A series of workshops, talks, and hands-on activities are being organised at The Kunj from 8-14 December 2025 to highlight India's rich craft heritage engagements are designed to highlight India's diverse craft traditions, offer immersive learning experiences, and encourage visitors to interact directly with artisans, techniques, and stories that embody our cultural legacy. Each participating brand will contribute through thoughtfully planned sessions that showcase regional craftsmanship, traditional art forms, and contemporary interpretations of heritage practices.
The Secretary interacted with women-led craft retailers, Shilp Didis, and artisans, and witnessed live demonstrations and masterclasses showcasing diverse traditional techniques an interactive session with artisans from various regions, participants shared their journeys, challenges, and experiences in building sustainable livelihoods through craft-based entrepreneurship.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the Shilp Didi initiative is a transformative movement that empowers women artisans, strengthens village economies, and helps take India's handmade traditions from local to global. She emphasised that empowering artisans is central to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and a key pathway to Viksit Bharat.
A series of workshops, talks, and hands-on activities are being organised at The Kunj from 8-14 December 2025 to highlight India's rich craft heritage engagements are designed to highlight India's diverse craft traditions, offer immersive learning experiences, and encourage visitors to interact directly with artisans, techniques, and stories that embody our cultural legacy. Each participating brand will contribute through thoughtfully planned sessions that showcase regional craftsmanship, traditional art forms, and contemporary interpretations of heritage practices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment