403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PSD Warns Against Using Portable Shamousa Heater
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday urged the public to stop using the portable "Shamousa heater", often kerosene or gas-powered, known for safety risks, like carbon monoxide poisoning.
The PSD media spokesman called on people to take the warning seriously and immediately stop using the devices or lighting them inside homes in any conditions after cases of suffocation recorded in the past 24 hours were found to have used the same type of heater.
He said authorities were testing samples of this type of heaters, and will later announce the results.
"Joint teams began inventorying these heaters in shops and factories that manufacture them to stop their sale until laboratory results are made available," said the spokesman.
Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday urged the public to stop using the portable "Shamousa heater", often kerosene or gas-powered, known for safety risks, like carbon monoxide poisoning.
The PSD media spokesman called on people to take the warning seriously and immediately stop using the devices or lighting them inside homes in any conditions after cases of suffocation recorded in the past 24 hours were found to have used the same type of heater.
He said authorities were testing samples of this type of heaters, and will later announce the results.
"Joint teams began inventorying these heaters in shops and factories that manufacture them to stop their sale until laboratory results are made available," said the spokesman.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment