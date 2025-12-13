PSD Warns Against Using Portable Shamousa Heater

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday urged the public to stop using the portable "Shamousa heater", often kerosene or gas-powered, known for safety risks, like carbon monoxide poisoning.The PSD media spokesman called on people to take the warning seriously and immediately stop using the devices or lighting them inside homes in any conditions after cases of suffocation recorded in the past 24 hours were found to have used the same type of heater.He said authorities were testing samples of this type of heaters, and will later announce the results."Joint teams began inventorying these heaters in shops and factories that manufacture them to stop their sale until laboratory results are made available," said the spokesman.