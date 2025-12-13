Russia Launches Combined Strikes On Five Regions Of Ukraine, Damaging Energy And Port Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba.

According to him, throughout the night, Russia launched combined drone and missile attacks on the Odesa region. Port and energy facilities were targeted. The enemy struck the Odesa Sea Port, where a fire broke out at grain storage facilities. Specialized services are working at the site to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. This marked the second attack on this facility within a single day.

As a result of repeated strikes, the energy infrastructure in populated areas of the region was damaged.

In parts of Odesa, electricity, water, and heat supply are currently unavailable. Backup power sources have been activated at social infrastructure facilities. Reserves of water and fuel have been secured. Restoration efforts are ongoing, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Kuleba also pointed out that as a result of enemy attacks, energy facilities were damaged in the Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

In Kherson, more than 140,000 users are without electricity. In the Mykolaiv region, several districts remain without power. Backup sources are being used to maintain the heat and water supply. Repair works are underway.

Russia loses 1,300 soldiers in Ukraine war over past 24 hours

“The enemy is once again trying to leave communities without electricity and heat, to destroy our maritime logistics by damaging ports. Despite this, we are doing everything possible to restore critical infrastructure to operation as quickly as possible,” Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Odesa region, four people were injured on December 13 as a result of a massive Russian strike on critical and civilian infrastructure.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine