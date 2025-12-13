Enemies Launch More Than 450 Drones And 30 Missiles At Ukraine During Massive Attack - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

“Two people have been wounded in the Odesa region. More than a dozen civilian facilities have been damaged across the country. Thousands of families currently remain without electricity after the overnight strikes in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. Attacks also hit the Dnipro and Cherkasy regions. In total, the enemy used more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types,” Zelensky stressed.

He stressed that all necessary services are now working to restore electricity and water supply in communities affected by the nighttime Russian attack.

The President emphasized that for diplomatic efforts to be effective, pressure must be exerted on the aggressor to end the war it initiated.

“It is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing – every step they take in terror against our people, all their attacks, for this is clearly not about ending the war. They still aim to destroy our state and inflict maximum pain on our people. That is why we need support in everything that helps protect lives and put an end to this war – strengthening air defenses and our warriors at the front, increasing our long-range capabilities, and intensifying pressure on Russia,” Zelensky underlined.

As reported, due to the Russian attack, consumers in six regions were left without power on the morning of December 13. The right bank of the Kherson region was left entirely without power, and electric transport stopped running in Odesa.

Photos: State Emergency Service