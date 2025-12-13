Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Holds Talks With Nvidia On Strategic Technology Cooperation

2025-12-13 07:05:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has discussed joint initiatives with Nvidia on the application of advanced technologies in strategic sectors, Azernews report, citing Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev as saying in a post on the social media platform X.

The discussions took place during Nabiyev's visit to the United States, where he met with Kalista Redmond, Vice President for Global Artificial Intelligence Initiatives at Nvidia.

According to the minister, the talks focused on opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Nvidia in developing sovereign national artificial intelligence platforms and modernizing government services based on high-performance computing capabilities.

The sides also exchanged views on key components and stakeholders of a sovereign AI ecosystem, startup development, workforce training in artificial intelligence, and joint initiatives to deploy Nvidia technologies across strategic sectors.

