Timothee Chalamet Trolls Trisha Goddard With Bizarre Selfie

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet recently pulled off a prank on television show host Trisha Goddard.

The Hollywood star was requested for a selfie by the latter, as she told her followers that she recently bumped into the Oscar-nominated actor, 29, when they were in Central London, reports 'Female First UK'.

Timothee agreed for the selfie. However, Trisha explained that the Marty Supreme performer insisted on taking the photo because he would "do it better" before he had to whizz off to Television Centre, West London, to appear on 'The Graham Norton Show'.

But the outcome of the selfie, which the former talk show host posted on the social media platform, was not what Trisha wanted because Timothee angled the shot so he was barely in frame, and he covered up his face with his left hand.

Laughing as she told the story, Trisha captioned the hilarious photo with, "Asked @tchalamet for a selfie. 'Sure', he said. 'Lemme take it for you. I do it better'. Grabs my phone. A coupla selfies later hands it back... BOOM! Bwhahahaha...... Love it! That told me, innit? (sic)".

As per 'Female First UK', Trisha's fans were left in fits of laughter in the post's comments section as she revealed her encounter with Timothee, who stopped to give autographs and take photos with fans outside of the studios.

One person penned, "This is absolutely brilliant, though, frankly, he should have been asking for a selfie with you”.

A second supporter wrote, "RUDE! The Trisha Goddard Show, Global!! (sic)". And a third follower said, "How does he NOT know who you are! You are such a legend he will be kicking himself when he realises (sic)".

On January 3, Timothee is set to receive the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival for his acclaimed performance in 'Marty Supreme'.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said the actor's portrayal of Marty Mauser, who is determined to become a champion table-tennis player, captures the intensity of ambition and the vulnerability of human longing, declaring it as one of 2025's most memorable performances.