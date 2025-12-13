Lionel Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: FIR, Arrest And Probe What We Know So Far

What was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for football fans in Kolkata turned into scenes of anger and confusion on Saturday, after thousands of spectators were left disappointed at the Salt Lake Stadium. Protests broke out when fans failed to get a clear glimpse of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, despite paying steep ticket prices.

Since then, an FIR has been filed, the chief organiser has been arrested, and the state government has ordered a high-level probe. Here's a breakdown of what happened.

FIR Filed, Chief Organiser Arrested

West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the chaos and that the chief organiser of the event has been arrested for alleged mismanagement.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the situation at the stadium has since returned to normal.

"There is normalcy now. The FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested. The organisers are promising to refund ticket money. We will examine how that can be done," Shamim said.

Mamata Banerjee Orders High-Level Enquiry

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level enquiry to identify lapses in crowd control, security and event planning at one of the largest stadiums in the country.

The enquiry will look into how such a high-profile international event descended into disorder within minutes.

How The Chaos Unfolded Inside the Stadium

Messi reached the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) at around 11:30 am, accompanied by fellow Argentine stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Yes, the management failed. Yes, fans paid and deserved better. But breaking seats and setting fires isn't protest.. it's embarrassment. Anger doesn't justify turning a stadium into a riot zone twitter/pCeIn7NUuA

- Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ (@vaibhav_hatwal) December 13, 2025

After stepping onto the pitch, Messi was immediately surrounded by a thick ring of VIPs, organisers, celebrities and security personnel. He walked only a short distance, briefly waved to the crowd, and turned back halfway instead of completing the full lap of the stadium that had been promised.

For most fans seated in the stands, Messi remained barely visible.

Fans Feel Cheated as Promises Fall Apart

As it became clear that Messi would not stay for the full programme, frustration spread rapidly through the stadium. Many spectators complained that even the giant screens failed to provide a proper view of the football icon.

Anger grew when Messi was escorted out much earlier than scheduled. Fans accused organisers of over-promising and under-delivering, alleging that politicians and VIPs monopolised access to the star.

Some also claimed they were misled by publicity around celebrity appearances, including that of actor Shah Rukh Khan, which never happened.

Protests Turn Violent

The disappointment soon turned into open protest. Chants of "We want Messi" grew louder before tempers flared.

According to reports, angry spectators hurled bottles and plastic chairs onto the field, tore down sponsor hoardings, smashed fibreglass seats and attempted to breach barricades. Police had to step in, using lathi-charge, to control the situation.

What Fans Are Saying

Several spectators later shared their frustration with the media.

"We are very disappointed. My child was very excited to see Messi. This feels like a scam. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him," one fan told ANI.

Another fan said he paid Rs 12,000 for a ticket but could not even see Messi's face, alleging that access was restricted to political leaders and film personalities while ordinary fans were kept at a distance.