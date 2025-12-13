J&K: 8 Structures Of Drug Peddlers Demolished In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Dec 13 (IANS) Eight illegal structures of drug peddlers were demolished on Saturday by authorities in J&K's Jammu city as part of the administration's drive against land grabbers, drug peddlers, etc.

Officials said that the Jammu District Administration has intensified its drive against land grabbers, drug peddlers.

An official said that continuing the ongoing drive and action against drug peddlers and land grabbers, District Administration Jammu today carried out a demolition drive at village Narwal Bala, Tehsil Bahu.

He said that the District Administration demolished eight illegal structures of drug peddlers involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, despite allowing sufficient time, they did not mend their ways and were actively involved in the illegal sale/purchase of narcotic substances.

“The District Administration once again cautioned that no illegal structures or encroachment will be tolerated, reiterating that strict legal action will be initiated against those involved in NDPS-related offences, besides other violators,” he said.

The official said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out under the overall supervision of SDM Jammu South, Manu Hansa and Superintendent of Police City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma and was conducted in the presence of Tehsildar Bahu, Raju Samyal, SDPO Jammu East, Sachit Sharma, SHO Bahu Fort Susheel Choudhary, and teams from the Revenue and Police departments.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Police and security forces carry out operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and drug smugglers in the hinterland, while the army and the BSF are deployed to check infiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities on the border.