Mekedatu Project: EPS Accuses K'taka Govt Of Plotting To Turn TN Into 'Desert'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka, alleging that its sole objective behind pushing the Mekedatu dam project was to“convert Tamil Nadu into a desert.”

In a strongly worded post on the social media platform X, Palaniswami accused Karnataka of proceeding with the construction of a balancing reservoir at

Mekedatu was implemented in blatant disregard of its adverse consequences for Tamil Nadu.

He also blamed the ruling DMK in the State for what he described as the present“unfortunate situation” surrounding the long-standing Cauvery river water dispute.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had failed to vigorously defend Tamil Nadu's interests before statutory and judicial forums.

“The DMK government did not present strong arguments through its lawyers before the Cauvery Management Authority and the Supreme Court on the livelihood concerns of Tamil Nadu people. Its approach has been half-hearted,” Palaniswami charged.

His reaction comes in the backdrop of the Karnataka government forming an expert committee to expedite the Mekedatu project, following recent directions from the Supreme Court.

Palaniswami claimed that the move underscored Karnataka's determination to push ahead with the project, despite Tamil Nadu's repeated objections.

Referring to the Cauvery water dispute, the former Chief Minister alleged that Tamil Nadu's rights had consistently been compromised whenever the DMK came to power.

“Every time the DMK assumes office, it cedes Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water to Karnataka. This betrayal cannot be forgiven,” he said, urging the Chief Minister to immediately initiate strong legal measures to safeguard the State's interests.

Reiterating his criticism of the Congress government in Karnataka, Palaniswami said,“The sole aim of the Congress government is to turn Tamil Nadu into a desert by executing the Mekedatu project.”

Responding to the criticism, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on December 12 that the State government had already moved legally to protect its interests.

He stated that a review petition had been filed before the Supreme Court and a detailed submission had been made to the Central Water Commission (CWC) opposing the project.

According to the Minister, the submission, filed on December 9, clearly explained how the Mekedatu reservoir would be detrimental to Tamil Nadu and violate existing Supreme Court orders governing the Cauvery River.

The Mekedatu project proposes the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka, aimed at meeting Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and generating hydroelectric power.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, citing concerns over water availability and downstream impacts.