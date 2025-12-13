Arunachal Guv, CM Review Strategic Road Projects With BRO DG

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday held separate meetings with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and reviewed the progress of the road projects.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor and the BRO DG discussed the need to strengthen strategic road connectivity to border areas, ensure regular maintenance, and establish mechanisms for swift restoration whenever road communication is disrupted.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the BRO for successfully executing 10 strategically vital roads and 22 bridges under the Arunank, Udayak, Vartak, and Brahmank Projects. These crucial assets were virtually inaugurated on December 7 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking an important milestone in the state's infrastructure development, the official said.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said that these national security infrastructure projects will significantly enhance military mobility, provide year-round access to remote and sensitive regions, and improve the operational readiness of our armed forces for quick response.

At the same time, he said that the improved connectivity will bring substantial socio-economic benefits to local communities, fostering growth and improving livelihoods across the state.

The Governor also commended the BRO for its humanitarian and community-oriented initiatives, including medical outreach camps in remote villages and the creation of Play & Learning Rooms for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction.

Such efforts, he said, reflect the BRO's deep commitment not only to national security but also to the welfare of the people it serves.

The DG BRO briefed the Governor on the progress and challenges of ongoing strategic projects and assured him that the Organisation remains committed to delivering the highest quality roads and infrastructure for Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to his official X account, the Chief Minister Khandu said:“A productive morning interaction with DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and senior officers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Tawang DC Ms Namgyal Angmo, IAS. A comprehensive review was undertaken on the progress of road projects executed by BRO, along with discussions on critical ground-level issues.”

Khandu said that the Border Roads Organisation continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening national security while making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of people living in border regions, despite operating in extremely challenging terrains.

A senior official said that the BRO has been instrumental in building strategic infrastructure along India's frontiers.

In Arunachal Pradesh, BRO has constructed and upgraded roads under the harshest conditions, connecting some of the most inaccessible areas, he added.

The official said that these efforts have not only enabled swift troop movement but also brought vital connectivity to border villages, turning them into emerging centres of development. Arunachal Pradesh shares international borders with China, Bhutan, and Myanmar, placing it at a critical geopolitical crossroads.

In this context, robust road infrastructure is vital, not just for defence logistics, but also for asserting India's presence in remote areas.

With increased activity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the development of border roads has become a national priority. The BRO, along with support from central and state governments, is leading this charge.