Year Ender 2025: 5 SHOCKING Celebrity Splits Of The Year Read On

Year Ender 2025: The year 2025 was significant for many Bollywood couples. Some broke up, while others got divorced. So, let's find out which celebs are on this list.

Popular singer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding just one day before. It was first said that the wedding was postponed due to Smriti's father's ill health, but later they revealed in a post that they had called off the wedding.

The year 2025 was not good for Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal either. In fact, they decided to get a divorce in March of this year.

Popular TV industry couple Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth suddenly shared on social media that they are ending their 16-year marriage.

Since the beginning of 2025, rumors of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce were flying around. Govinda's lawyer had also said that he had filed for divorce in the Bandra family court. However, it was later said that everything is fine between them now.

The year 2025 was not very special for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The two broke up this year. However, the couple has not yet confirmed this news.