Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: FIR Registered, Chief Organiser Arrested Mamata Orders Probe

MENAFN - Live Mint) Following widespread chaos and protests at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, the chief organiser of the event featuring Argentine football legend Lionel Messi was detained on charges of gross mismanagement, according to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar.

The event anticipated to be a landmark football spectacle, marking Messi's first appearance at the venue since 2011, quickly devolved into anarchy. Thousands of fans, many of whom had purchased high-priced tickets, expressed fury after failing to get a view of the World Cup-winning captain due to a brief and heavily cordoned-off presence.

"There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave. Now the government has already constituted a committee that will look into all aspects, including whether there was any mismanagement on the organiser's side or anything else. The organiser is giving in writing to those who are concerned that the tickets which have been sold should be refunded. Now the situation is under control... We have already detained the organiser," DGP Rajeev Kumar said.

In light of the widespread protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose blamed the concerned authorities and the organisers for the mismanagement.

"The organizers have callously gone the way of commercialization of Messi's visit here and ignored the sentiments of the fans... They only focused on money-making... The fan mentality should be understood properly... They came with great expectations to see their hero... The concerned authorities did not take care of these instances, which is where the failure lies," said Bose.

Fan Uproar and Vandalism

Frustration reached a critical point when it became clear that Messi would not complete the full stadium lap promised in the original program. He abruptly turned back midway through his walk and was escorted out well ahead of his scheduled departure time.

In response, the disgruntled crowd resorted to vandalism. Fans hurled bottles and plastic chairs onto the pitch, tore down sponsor banners and hoardings, smashed fiberglass seating, and attempted to breach barricades to force their way onto the field. The police were forced to deploy a baton charge to control the situation.

Protesters loudly demanded accountability, calling for the arrest of both the Bengal Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas, and event organiser Shatadru Datta, citing gross mismanagement of the high-profile gathering.

The Messi Event

Upon arriving at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at approximately 11:30 AM, accompanied by teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi was immediately surrounded by a large contingent of VIPs, event personnel, and security staff near the touchline.

This tight ring-fencing made the footballer barely visible to spectators in the galleries, leaving them straining for a view. Despite Messi waving briefly amidst chants of“Messi, Messi,” fans quickly realized their access was severely limited. Several attendees also reported that even the stadium's giant screens failed to provide a clear depiction of the star.