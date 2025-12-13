Messi Kolkata Tour: Will Organiser Refund Ticket Prices To Angry Fans Amid Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium? What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The football icon Lionel Messi's visit at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday witnessed chaos and protests from fans who couldn't get Argentina player's proper view despite paying high prices for tickets.

According to PTI citing police sources, the situation was prevented from completely escalating because Messi was escorted out of the stadium ahead of schedule, and extra security personnel were deployed, eyewitnesses stated.

Messi Kolkata tour ticket price

Tickets for the event were reportedly priced between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000, with numerous fans arriving early in the morning hoping for a close glimpse of the football superstar.

“People have spent a month's salary to see Messi. I paid ₹5,000 for a ticket. We came to watch Messi, not politicians. There was no drinking water, and even the police were busy taking selfies," a fan informed PTI.

Will fans get refund for their tickets amid chaos at Salt Lake stadium?

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar clarified that organiser will refund ticket prices to disappointed fans who came for Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, a report by PTI noted.

Messi Kolkata tour: How did fans react?

A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi told ANI called the event“total scam” and demanded his money back which he paid for the ticket.

| Messi Kolkata tour: What went wrong at Salt Lake Stadium that led to chaos?

“Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata,” he mentioned.

He added, "Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt."

One fan expressed feeling cheated, claiming that VIPs monopolised Messi's time. He questioned why VVIPs were allowed around the star when ticket prices started at ₹5,000 and criticised the police for not taking action, adding that everyone in the crowd was furious and demanding refunds.

| Messi Kolkata tour chaos: FIR registered, chief organiser arrested

Another spectator, who had been eager to see Messi showcase his skills on the field, voiced similar disappointment, describing the event as poorly managed. He said Messi appeared for only about 10 minutes, remained surrounded by leaders and ministers, and did not take a single kick or penalty, leaving fans' money, time, and emotions wasted.

Frustrated by the mismanagement, fans took matters into their own hands, vandalising sections of the stadium and creating utter chaos.

Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday.

Security personnel remove fans from the field area as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday.

View full ImageView full Image

Meanwhile, Kumar stated Satadru Datta, main organiser of Messi event in Kolkata, was detained over mismanagement following stadium chaos.