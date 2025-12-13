Haqqani Admits Kabul Rulers Use Violence And Fear To Maintain Control

Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said on Friday in Khost province that a government ruling through“fear and force” cannot be considered legitimate, implicitly acknowledging the use of intimidation by the Taliban.

Speaking to a crowd of locals, Haqqani stressed that leaders should not humiliate or condemn citizens, and that a government should foster trust, justice, and stability among the people.

He stated,“A government that rules solely through fear is not a government. There must be a bond of love and trust between the rulers and the ruled.”

Over the past four years, the Taliban have been widely accused of violently suppressing protests, arresting critics, and carrying out public floggings and executions, drawing sharp criticism from international human rights organizations.

Haqqani also referenced Afghanistan's history of foreign domination, saying Afghans have long suffered due to their desire for independence and freedom, and that the Taliban should avoid replicating oppression against their own people.

Human rights groups continue to highlight Haqqani's controversial past as a senior figure in the Haqqani network, which has been linked to kidnappings and attacks on civilians during the insurgency.

Observers note that while Haqqani's remarks signal rhetorical support for more accountable governance, decades of documented abuses and ongoing human rights violations in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan suggest a significant gap between words and practice.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram