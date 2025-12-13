Etihad Sees 'Sustained Growth' In November

Dhaka: Etihad Airways carried 2.1 million passengers in November, up 28pc from a year earlier, setting its highest monthly total so far this year, the airline said.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier reported a passenger load factor of 89pc for the month, reflecting continued strong operational performance.

Since the beginning of 2025 through the end of November, Etihad has transported 20.2 million passengers, representing a 20 percent rise over the same period in 2024.

The airline maintained an average load factor of 88 per cent during this period, reflecting continued confidence from both business and leisure travellers.

Etihad's expansion in November included the launch of new services to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong and Medina, moves that have contributed to sustained growth in both outbound travel and inbound arrivals to the UAE capital.

By the end of the month, the airline's fleet had grown to 124 aircraft, up from 98 in November 2024. The expansion was bolstered by the addition of four new A321LR aircraft to the fleet during November.

