Indigo Back On Track

Dhaka: IndiGo said on Friday that its flight operations had largely stabilised, with the airline operating more than 2,050 flights, after recent disruptions.

The carrier said its network was fully connected across all 138 destinations it serves and that operations have remained stable since Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Later, the airline said that it is in the process of identifying flights were passengers were“severely impacted” and stranded at airports between December 3-5 and that it will reach out to such passengers in January to compensate them.

“Our goal is to make this process as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be providing compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports,” IndiGo said.

The airline also announced an independent review and assessment of its flight disruptions and what led to it and roped in Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert, for the same.

“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, in a major move amid the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellation crisis, aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended four flight operations inspectors in connection with the recent flight disruptions.

Also, IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers appeared before DGCA's probe panel for the second day straight on Friday and was grilled for hours, reported news agency.

IndiGo's COO Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras also appeared before the panel separately on Friday, the report added citing sources.

