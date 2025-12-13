Venezuela Condemns US Tanker Seizure As 'International Piracy' As A Potential Oil Blockade Looms

Caracas denounced the move as a breach of international law, as the US contemplates imposing an illegal naval blockade, and US lawmakers question the administration's shifting rationale.

By José Luis Granados Ceja

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, (venezuelanalysis ) – Venezuela accused the United States of committing“international piracy” after US authorities seized an oil tanker in the Caribbean, denouncing the action as part of a long-running US campaign to strip the country of its energy resources.

US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Washington seized an oil tanker sanctioned by the US off Venezuela's coast. He described the vessel as the largest oil tanker ever seized and indicated that the United States would retain the crude aboard.

The move was met with a sharp rebuke from Caracas.

“The Bolivarian government will appeal to all existing international bodies to denounce this grave international crime and will defend its sovereignty with absolute determination,” read the communiqué.“Venezuela will not allow any foreign power to take from the Venezuelan people what belongs to them by historical and constitutional right.”

According to Reuters, the“Skipper” tanker loaded an estimated 1.8 million barrels of crude at Venezuela's José terminal early this month before unloading 200,000 to a Cuba-bound ship. The remaining cargo was believed to be destined for Asian markets. The move was viewed as aggression against Cuba as well, which relies on Venezuelan oil shipments for energy and income.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla condemned“the vile act of piracy” as a violation of international law.

Michael Galant, member of the Progressive International Secretariat, said that calling the US seizure an act of piracy fell short.

“This is the deliberate immiseration of the Cuban people, already suffering debilitating fuel shortages, blackouts, and a chikungunya outbreak thanks to the US blockade,” wrote Galant on social media.

US attorney general Pam Bondi posted a video on social media on Wednesday evening showing armed US forces boarding the vessel. There was reportedly no resistance from the crew nor any casualties. The assault involved Coast Guard members, Marines, and special forces who were seen in the video descending from helicopters onto the ship's deck.

The seizure of the tanker comes only days after Delaware District Judge Leonard P. Stark approved the sale of Venezuela's US-based refiner CITGO to Amber Energy, a process that Venezuela called a“barbaric theft” of a Venezuelan asset via a“fraudulent process.”

In past years, the United States has intercepted shipments of Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela, ultimately taking control of the gasoline and selling it at auction. While US-led sanctions have created significant challenges for the sale of Venezuelan oil on international markets, Wednesday's seizure marks the first time the US has directly impeded a crude shipment of from Venezuela. Reuters reported that buyers in Asia were demanding further discounts on Venezuelan crude as a result of the seizure.

Trump's latest move is a significant escalation in the latest US effort to oust the Nicolás Maduro government from power. Since September, the US has built up its forces in the region, including the mobilisation of the Gerard Ford Carrier Fleet, and has carried out deadly strikes on boats that the administration claims are tied to drug trafficking.

Washington's decision to seize the tanker drew scrutiny from US lawmakers who have questioned the true intentions behind military mobilisation and campaign in the Caribbean.

“If Trump's aggression in the Caribbean is about drugs, why did he just seize an oil tanker?” asked US representative Nydia Velázquez.“This is yet another dangerous escalation that brings us closer to a regime change war.”

Senator Mark Warner, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, questioned how the US was able to seize an oil tanker but has opted to strike alleged drug smuggling boats from the skies without an effort to arrest the occupants or seize the purported contraband.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen spoke Wednesday on the floor of Congress to call on lawmakers to stop Trump's”regime change war” against Venezuela.

Caracas maintains that the US attacks are motivated by a desire for regime change in order to secure access to Venezuela's natural resources.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, speaking from Oslo where she traveled to receive her Nobel Peace Prize, publicly endorsed the seizure of the tanker as a“very necessary step.”

Juan González, Joe Biden's former chief Latin America adviser and the architect behind the former president's Venezuela policy, said that a US Naval blockade was“potentially a viable option” despite admitting that it would constitute an act of war against Venezuela.

The White House has repeatedly threatened further escalation, including land strikes. The New York Times reported that US officials expected additional seizures in the coming weeks. This action would constitute an act of force and place additional pressure against Venezuela's oil industry.

The United Nations (UN) Charter expressly prohibits all Member States from using or threatening force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state. Blockades imposed without a declaration of war or that are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council are not considered legal. Likewise, UN independent experts have consistently maintained that the extraterritorial application of unilateral sanctions is contrary to international law.

