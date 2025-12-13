403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fuel Tanker Blast Claims Eight Lives in Cameroon
(MENAFN) A catastrophic fuel tanker explosion claimed eight lives and left multiple victims wounded in Cameroon's Southwest Region during the early hours of Friday, according to official reports.
The deadly incident unfolded when the tanker, traveling from the coastal resort community of Limbe toward the major commercial center of Douala, lost control and overturned on a highway in Tiko before igniting and detonating in a massive fireball.
"We heard a loud noise and saw huge flames. It was so frightening. We don't even know how many people have been consumed by the fire," witness James Njie told media via telephone.
Viang Mekala, senior divisional officer for Fako—the administrative division containing Tiko subdivision—confirmed the fatality count escalated from an initial four victims to eight as emergency crews retrieved additional remains from the wreckage throughout rescue efforts.
"About 10 houses and some vehicles that were driving behind the truck were torched. Three people were injured and have been transported to the hospital," Mekala informed journalists following an on-site inspection.
The official reported that highway traffic flow has been restored after firefighting teams, assisted by local community members, successfully removed debris blocking the roadway.
The deadly incident unfolded when the tanker, traveling from the coastal resort community of Limbe toward the major commercial center of Douala, lost control and overturned on a highway in Tiko before igniting and detonating in a massive fireball.
"We heard a loud noise and saw huge flames. It was so frightening. We don't even know how many people have been consumed by the fire," witness James Njie told media via telephone.
Viang Mekala, senior divisional officer for Fako—the administrative division containing Tiko subdivision—confirmed the fatality count escalated from an initial four victims to eight as emergency crews retrieved additional remains from the wreckage throughout rescue efforts.
"About 10 houses and some vehicles that were driving behind the truck were torched. Three people were injured and have been transported to the hospital," Mekala informed journalists following an on-site inspection.
The official reported that highway traffic flow has been restored after firefighting teams, assisted by local community members, successfully removed debris blocking the roadway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment